Man wanted for raping a child surrenders to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office

The man accused of raping a child surrendered to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

Kayouinderne Hicks was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Cleveland Police Department for rape.

On September 16, 2015 a warrant was issued for Hicks for rape, with the victim of his offense being a child under the age of 6.

Hicks was believed to be hiding in the Cleveland area, he has ties to both the east and west sides.

