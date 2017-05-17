7 shell casings found in the parking lot of Davenport Park, Mayor shuts down basketball courts

Seven shell casings were found in the parking lot of Davenport Park in Akron. According to the police report investigators were called to the park on Monday at 6:30 p.m. for reports of a large fight and shots fired.

When police arrived to the scene they could not find the people involved in the fight. Records show police have not been called to the park in the six months until the incident.

Police said shots were fired following a fight between girls at the basketball courts, a lot of families were at the park for baseball games when this occured.

Here is the statement from Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan:

"I have heard the concerns of the Ellet community and am aware of the unsettling events at Davenport Park last night. I have temporarily shut down the basketball courts to alleviate community concerns while we gather additional feedback from residents. The future of the basketball courts at Davenport Park will be a community-driven decision. City parks are community assets that are designed to be enjoyed, accessible, and, above all, safe."

Basketball courts are open about a mile south at Hyre Park.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.