Free smoke detector give away in Akron

City officials are giving away free smoke detectors on Thursday night in Akron. People can go to the East Akron Neighborhood Development Corp at South Arlington Street at 6 p.m. on May 18.

According to the American Red Cross an estimated 890 lives could be saved each year if all homes had working smoke alarms. Sprinklers and smoke alarms cut a person's risk of dying in a home fire 82 percent in relation to having neither.

The report also shows about 26 percent of families have developed and practiced a home fire escape plan.

