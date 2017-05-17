19th Annual Berea's National Rib Cook-Off ~ Register to Win a Prize Pack for Two

Berea's National Rib Cook-Off presented by the Berea City Club returns to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds for Memorial Day Weekend, May 26th - 29th.

Berea's National Rib Cook-Off is "Rib Heaven" and it's all in one place with a dozen Rib Teams competing all weekend long to satisfy your appetite for ribs and the best sauce you will ever taste! Need to cleanse your palette of barbeque sauce? Dig in for some other traditional festival favorites including everything from fried veggies and kettle korn to cotton candy.

The children's activity area will feature a Super-Slide, Kiddie-Bouncer and the ever-popular Rock-Climbing Wall.

FREE Entertainment ALL WEEKEND LONG with paid admission to the cook-off.

FREE PARKING EVERY DAY, ALL DAY at the Fairgrounds!

Children 12 and under are FREE.

Cleveland 19 has your chance to win a Prize Pack for Two!

Prize Pack for Two includes:

2x ~ Free Admission

2x ~ 20 oz. Soft Drinks

2x ~ 1/2 Slab Ribs

This is a Rain or Shine Event. For more information visit berearib.com

