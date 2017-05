7 Akron fatal fire victims died from smoke inhalation

The cause of death for all seven victims from Monday's house fire in Akron is smoke inhalation. The autopsies showed no non-fire related trauma.



The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified two of the people involved in the fatal house fire in Akron.

Dennis Huggins

Angela Boggs

The other five victims will be identified through DNA testing which will take some time to complete.



Many of the seven bodies found after a fatal fire on Fultz Street were huddled together near a window on the second floor, according to the Akron Fire Department.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's office said all of the bodies were found on the second floor.

Authorities have not officially identified any of the victims yet, but 18-year-old Brittany Boggs said the victims are her mother, Angela Boggs, her mother’s boyfriend Dennis Huggins, and her siblings: 14-year-old Jared, 6-year-old Daisia, 5-year-old Kyle, 2-year-old Alivia, and 1-year-old Cameron. Auditor's records list Angela Boggs and Dennis Huggins as the homeowners.

Brittany has set up a GoFundMe account to pay for funeral expenses.

"I lost everything and everyone I had," she said.

Autopsies are being conducted and the examiner's office is doing dental record testing for several of the bodies. Dental records are not available for all of the victims because of their young age.

This fire ties for the most deadly fire in Akron's history with seven fatalities, according to Akron Fire Chief Clarence Tucker. A growing memorial of balloons was started at the scene.

"My brothers and sisters were everything to me," said Brittany, who lives with her grandmother in Sandusky. "Even though they annoyed me, they kept me going. Me and my mom were dysfunctional, but I still loved her. We had a typical mother-daughter relationship. I thought I was right even when I was wrong."

She said she moved out three months ago because her mother's boyfriend kicked her out.

She said investigators told her they suspect arson.

The state Fire Marshal's Office has wrapped up its on-site work. No official cause has been announced.

Patrick Boggs, the estranged husband of Angela Boggs, was interviewed by the Akron Police Department, but he is not considered a person of interest at this time in connection to the fatal fire, authorities said. Akron Lt. Rick Edwards said Patrick Boggs has not been charged with anything related to the fire at this time, but he is currently being held in a Portage County jail for an unrelated parole violation.

