Store owner shot in the face in Akron

Akron police said around midnight on May 17 the Pioneer Market was robbed. Investigators said the owner was shot. The owner reported the suspect entered the store with two knives and tried to rob the store.

According to police the owner grabbed a handgun from behind the counter when the suspect grabbed the handgun from the owner. The suspect pistol-whipped the owner with the gun.

The owner tried to run from the store when the suspect fired a shot striking the owner in the face. The suspect fled.

The owner was transported to a local hospital, his injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

The suspect is described as:

Black man

20-29-years-old

5'09"-5'11"

135 lbs. - 145 lbs.

Thin

Wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black backpack with white Adidas Logo

