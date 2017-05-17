ME identifies missing Lakewood mother through fingerprints, body found in container

Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas P. Gilson and the Lakewood Police Department have released the identification of the body found buried in a container, behind an apartment building at 9840 Memphis Avenue on Monday, May 15.

The body, ID'd as Roaa S. Al Dhannoon was made through fingerprints.

Lakewood police, with help from the FBI and other law enforcement agencies, have been investigating the disappearance of Al Dhannoon since Oct. 2016.

Monday, while searching a wooded area along Big Creek in Brooklyn for evidence, one of the dogs got a hit on a container buried along the creek.

Late last year, Lakewood police and the FBI announced a reward for anyone who finds Al Dhannoon, or for information that helps locate her. According to Lakewood police Chief Tim Malley, Al Dhannoon's ex-husband, Fahad Mohammed Saeed, visited her the morning before she disappeared. He was charged with violation of a protection order on Oct. 28, 2016 after investigators found out he had contact with her and their 3-year-old son. Saeed is out on bond, and has not been charged with anything in connection to her disappearance.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office says the case an ongoing investigation, and Al Dhannoon's cause of death is still pending.

