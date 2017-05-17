Reports: Battery case against Browns rookie defensive lineman dismissed

A defensive player taken by the Cleveland Browns in this year's draft is no longer facing a battery charge, according to multiple reports.

The case involved defensive lineman Caleb Brantley.

The matter is being dismissed, something the Cleveland Browns have said they understood there was a "reasonable chance" of.

Here is the full release and explanation from the Fla. State Attorney Office on why #Browns DT Caleb Brantley's case was dismissed pic.twitter.com/NjDeaYWjFT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 17, 2017

Brantley played college football at the University of Florida.

An April tweet from Brantley's account appeared to address the issue briefly.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.