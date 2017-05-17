Take a selfie with the AL Championship trophy

Fans of Cleveland Indians will get a chance to pose with the ALCS trophy on Monday on the Home Run Porch. You can take a selfie and it's totally free, you just have to vote for Indians players for the All-Star game.

Fans have to show proof on a mobile device they voted in the morning. The event is from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Monday.

