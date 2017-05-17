School bus struck by car in Cleveland - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

School bus struck by car in Cleveland

Photo of the accident (Source WOIO) Photo of the accident (Source WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A school bus was struck by a car at East 77th Street and Kinsman Road in Cleveland on Wednesday.

There is no word on injuries. Kids had to wait for parents to pick them up.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly