Greater Cleveland's Congressional reps speak about President Trump, James Comey

Former FBI Director James Comey has gone silent since he was fired earlier this month.

But Comey wrote a memo following a February meeting at the White House which has sparked new criticism of how President Trump has approached the investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

"We need the facts," said House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Republican. "It is obvious there are some people out there who want to harm the president. But we have an obligation to carry out our oversight regardless of which party is in the White House."

His position is decidedly different from Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democratic senator from New York.

"We know the president's willing to fire an FBI Director because of this investigation," Schumer said.

FBI sources tell CBS News that Comey would often document conversations he believed would later be called into question. It's also what the FBI trains its agents to do.

Now, lawmakers working for northeast Ohio in Washington, D.C. are reacting.

"No one is above the law and that includes the President of the United States," said 11th Congressional District Congresswoman Marcia Fudge.

Fudge, a Democrat from Cleveland, did not pull any punches speaking with Cleveland 19 about the controversy surrounding Comey and President Trump.

"We can not live in a democracy and allow this kind of behavior to go on -- if in fact, it is true," she said.

Fudge, like many, is calling for an independent investigation into Comey's firing and possible ties between President Trump and Russia.

Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, from Toledo, said President Trump seems to be creating self-made crises that "unfortunately" deal with national security.

Republican Congressman Jim Renacci's office responded, in part, this way: "(Constituents) want Congress to stop pointing fingers and focus on working together to get things done for the American people, and that is what he is committed to do."

Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman's office issued a written statement.

It reads, in part: "We need to get the facts here. I certainly support Senator Graham's request for the former FBI director to testify publicly."

Portman's counterpart on the other side of the isle, Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, said he's not willing to say it's obstruction of justice or an impeachable offense, but he wants it done thoroughly and quickly.

Like Sen. Brown, nobody Cleveland 19 talked with was willing to go on record calling for impeachment or an obstruction of justice charge. They say let the chips fall where they may.

Jonathan Entin teaches law at Case Western. As a lawyer, he knows words matter and he's cautious about overstating the situation.

"We don't actually know exactly what's going on. Because there's so much uncertainty that's all the more reason to have the investigations play out whether it's handled in Congress or with the FBI or some kind of special prosecutor," he said.

