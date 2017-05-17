Hot in Cleveland: Temps hit 90, tie record set in 1962 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Hot in Cleveland: Temps hit 90, tie record set in 1962

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Temperatures officially hit 90 degrees in Cleveland on Wednesday.

That ties a record-high set in 1962.

The summer pattern will continue for another day, with spotty storms and wind expected Thursday. For a complete forecast, click or tap here.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly