Willoughby-Eastlake School District breaks ground on three schools

The Willoughby-Eastlake district has broken ground for three new schools, thanks to the largest suburban bond issue ever passed in Ohio.

“The newest building in the district was built when I was born. The oldest building was built before my grandparents were born,” said parent Andy Gardner.

Gardner has three kids in the Willoughby-Eastlake school district. He says it was a tough decision weighing increased taxes over what new buildings may mean to his kids.

“My freshman, it will be his senior year when it opens and we are excited. It's a great project,” Gardner said.

Angela Biasofsky's kids graduated from the district. She's excited for the partnerships the school will have with the YMCA and senior center. The YMCA is also adding a new building that will be used for the school.

“We were a little concerned about the cost, but when we found out what was all going to happen-senior center, which we belong to, it's going to be great,” Biasofsky said.

The district held groundbreaking ceremonies at three schools Wednesday -- North High School, South High and Longfellow Elementary. Though they had a ceremonial groundbreaking this week, dirt has been flying for a while. The superintendent promises all of the projects will be complete in 2019.

“Our goal is that we'll be the most innovative district in America,” said Superintendent Stephen Thompson.

The cost of the bond issue is nearly $120 million. In addition to the three new buildings, they are also working on renovating several others buildings.

