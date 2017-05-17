Report: DOJ appoints special counsel to investigate possible tie - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Report: DOJ appoints special counsel to investigate possible ties between president, Russia

President Trump (Source: WOIO) President Trump (Source: WOIO)
DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The U.S. Department of Justice has appointed a former FBI director as an independent special counsel to investigate possible ties between Russia and the president, according to multiple reports.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly