79-year-old backs into students in school parking lot, charges unlikely

North Royalton police say a 79-year-old drive accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake Wednesday afternoon, driving backwards in a parking lot and hitting several students.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at St. Albert School.

The woman went backwards down a few steps in the tiered parking lot, hitting five students who were waiting to go home on a bus.

One of the students suffered a broken leg. The other four had minor injuries.

The driver and the students were all taken to a Parma hospital after the incident. Police are investigating to see if charges will be filed.

They don't believe there was malicious intent at this time.

