Elderly driver hits two students in school parking lot

North Royalton police say no charges have been filed at this time against a 79-year-old Parma woman who accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake Wednesday afternoon, driving backwards in a parking lot and hitting two students.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at St. Albert School.

Police say the driver pulled out of a parking spot, went down concrete steps in the tiered parking lot, continued through the parking lot and hit two school buses. One bus had a scrape on it, the other front end damage.

The driver then finally stopped close to where she started. Police say the elderly driver went in one big circle.

One student has a broken bone, the other student had minor injuries.

The driver was also injured and is being treated at Parma Hospital.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.