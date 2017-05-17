Cuyahoga County among recipients of mosquito control funding

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and Ohio Department of Health announced Thursday nearly $1 million in funding for mosquito control.

The grants were awarded to community health departments in the hope of mitigating the spread of mosquito-borne viruses such as Zika, West Nile, and La Cross Encephalitis.

Among the recipients were the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, City of Kent Health Department, and Youngstown City Health District.

The grants will target mosquito surveillance, larval control, spraying, community outreach, trash or tire removal, and more.

