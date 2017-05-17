Cleveland placarding houses contaminated with lead

This house is listed as "lead hazardous" by the Ohio Department of Health. (Source: WOIO)

The city of Cleveland began placarding houses identified with lead contamination this week as part of the Healthy Homes Initiative.

Earlier this year, Ohio created a list of homes with lead paint hazards. Click to tap here to view that list.

As part of Healthy Homes Initiative, we began placarding houses today identified w/lead contamination. Commissioner Kimball explains more: pic.twitter.com/pUbVcghKCg — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) May 17, 2017

