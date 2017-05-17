Cleveland placarding houses contaminated with lead - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland placarding houses contaminated with lead

This house is listed as "lead hazardous" by the Ohio Department of Health. (Source: WOIO) This house is listed as "lead hazardous" by the Ohio Department of Health. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The city of Cleveland began placarding houses identified with lead contamination this week as part of the Healthy Homes Initiative.

Earlier this year, Ohio created a list of homes with lead paint hazards. Click to tap here to view that list.

