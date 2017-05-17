Officials working on traffic plan for opening of Columbus Ikea

In fewer than three weeks, thousands of people will be lined up outside the new Ikea store in Columbus, near Polaris Parkway.

Store officials are expecting 10,000 to 15,000 customers per day when the store opens June 7.

That is going to create a traffic nightmare on Interstate 71, so police have come up with a plan to close exit ramps along the highway. Authorities may have to close the exits for Polaris Place and Gemini Place.

So, drivers coming from Cleveland may have to:

Drive four miles farther south to Interstate 270

Drive six miles farther south to Route 161

There will be signs for people to follow to get them back to the store.

