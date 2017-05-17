Pair arrested after stolen vehicle chase, crash in Lorain County

Troopers are investigating after a stolen vehicle fled a traffic stop Wednesday before crashing in Elyria Township.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Murray Ridge Road.

Authorities stopped a 2004 Toyota Camry for a speed violation north of the Murray Ridge/Leo Bullocks Parkway intersection. They said the vehicle sped away, and a computer check revealed the car was stolen.

The car lost control on West River, north of Infirmary Road, eventually striking a chain-link fence and unoccupied vehicle on the opposite side of the fence.

Authorities said a male driver exited and fled on foot, running eastbound towards Middle Avenue.

The only passenger, 18-year-old Isaiah Makuch, of Elyria, remained seated in the vehicle and was taken into custody.

The 15-year-old driver was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for minor injuries. His name is not being released.

The 15-year-old has been charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding, failure to comply with an order to stop, no driver's license, speeding, and not wearing a seat belt. He was incarcerated at the Lorain County Juvenile Detention Center.

The passenger was charged with obstructing official business, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of marijuana, and trafficking drugs. He was incarcerated at the Lorain County Jail.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.