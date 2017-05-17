Police: Man behind 55-year-old's shooting death should be considered armed, dangerous

Police are looking for a man they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

David "Lil Dave" Witcher is wanted for the May 9 homicide of David Anderson, police say.

Anderson, 55, was found shot to death on Elmarge Avenue, on Cleveland's east side.

Witcher is a 30-year-old black male. He is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 174 pounds.

Those with information on this case should call 216-6235464.

