Cleveland Cavaliers handily take Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals

Kyrie Irving dribbling in a game against the Celtics earlier this season (Source WOIO)

The Cleveland Cavaliers won Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday in Boston, and it wasn't close.

The Cavs were up 61-39 at half, and they never looked back.

Some Celtics fans were spotted leaving the building midway through the fourth quarter.

The final was 117-104.

The score was so lopsided even former Cav Tyler Zeller got garbage time minutes for Boston.

Game 2 will be played Friday in Boston. Tip is slated for 8:30 p.m.

