Sick online suicide game targeting teens

Right now, a sick suicide challenge is spreading from Russia to the United States.

The new online challenge encourages teens to kill themselves. This deadly game is called the Blue Whale Challenge; it’s a 50-day challenge where teens complete dangerous and harmful activities. Then, on day 50, they are convinced to commit suicide.

The game is no longer available online through the Google or Apple stores.

