Elderly driver strikes 5 students with her car in school parking lot

Police say a 79-year-old driver accidentally struck five students who were waiting for a school bus Wednesday afternoon.

According to the North Royalton Police Department, the woman hit the gas instead of the brake while in the parking lot at St. Albert School. Her car went down several steps, hit a tree, and into the students.

One of the students suffered some bumps and bruises, but the rest of the students were not injured. The student and the elderly driver were taken to a local hospital in Parma for evaluation.

Police are still investigating the incident. Since the woman hit the kids unintentionally, officers do not think charges will be filed.

