Cavs praised, Celtics ripped on social media after Game 1

The Cleveland Cavaliers showed no sign of rust after all of their rest between playoff series. The Cavs embarrassed the Celtics on their home court in Boston Wednesday night with a 117-104 victory.

The Celtics, record-wise, were the best team in the Eastern Conference during the regular season, but it certainly didn't look that way during the game.

People took to social media after the Cavs dominant performance, and the Celtics lackluster play.

Celtics Fans: WE WANT THE CAVS! WE WANT THE CAVS!



LeBron: pic.twitter.com/UVTDe0CLo6 — Will Burge (@WillBurge) May 18, 2017

The Celtics star player, Isaiah Thomas, had an underwhelming performance, scoring only 17 points.

An amber alert has been issued in Boston for missing 28 year old #NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas. Last seen Monday at TD Garden. #DefendTheLand pic.twitter.com/G7TZLf5TXg — John (@JohnHillbery) May 18, 2017

Game 2 is scheduled for Friday at 8:30 p.m. in Boston.

