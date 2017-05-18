Smoke detectors handed out to Akron residents after fatal fire

Officials will hand out free smoke detectors to Akron residents following a fatal fire that killed seven people on Monday morning.

Akron Councilwoman Tara Mosley-Samples said free smoke detectors will be given out Thursday night. They will be handed out at East Akron Neighborhood Development Corp., located at 550 South Arlington Street starting at 6 p.m. The smoke detectors were donated from Councilwoman Mosley-Samples and several other local leaders, churches, and a law firm.

On Tuesday, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan handed out smoke detectors to residents at a town hall meeting.

Fire investigators said they could not tell if the house that burned on Monday morning had working smoke detectors because of the severity of the blaze.

