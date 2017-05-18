Cleveland police share somber video honoring Officer Fahey

The Cleveland Police Department released a video Wednesday honoring the life of Officer David J. Fahey, who was tragically struck and killed by a driver on Interstate 90 in January.

The somber video starts with images of Officer Fahey at the first day of Cleveland's 133rd police academy, continues through his graduation, and ends with a collection of emotional pictures from his funeral.

Officer Fahey was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Jan. 24. He was out of his vehicle helping another motorist on Interstate 90 when he was struck. Officer Fahey was laid to rest on Jan. 28 at Brooklyn Heights Cemetery.

