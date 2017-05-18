Kyrie Irving gives brilliant response to trash-talking Isaiah Thomas

The Cleveland Cavaliers beat up on the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The well-rested Cavs came away with an 117-104 victory in Wednesday night's game.

Late in the 3rd quarter, Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas started talking trash to Tristan Thompson. They had to be separated. Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving couldn't let it go. He let his fingers do the talking.



The Celtics were down by 25 points at that point.

Game 2 will be Friday at 8:30 p.m. in Boston.

