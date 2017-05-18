Cleveland marathon participants share why they are running

The Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon will get underway Sunday, May 21. Ahead of the race, we are hearing from some of this year's participants.

Cleveland 19 talked with Andrea Nagy, who's taking part in the events surrounding the marathon. "I'm currently battling cancer and can't run, but will be doing the 5K in honor of my mom who passed away last year from Alzheimer's," said Nagy.

The marathon will start at 7:00 a.m. Sunday, May 21.

