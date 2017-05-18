The male romper is the newest fashion item

What are your thoughts of a male romper? The Romphim is the new outfit of the fashion world.

According the kickstarter website, the creators so of the project realized the male romper did not exist and they wanted to change that.

NFL MVP Cam Newton wore a male romper earlier this year.

Cam Newton already rocked his #RompHim at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/n1pKY0THhZ — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) May 16, 2017

The Romphim comes in several sizes, colors and patterns. The product was designed, created and manufactured in Chicago.

Prices start at $90.

