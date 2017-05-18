Lakewood woman's estranged husband indicted for murder after her remains discovered

The estranged husband of the Lakewood woman that was recently found buried in a container has been indicted on murder and other charges connected to the woman's disappearance. The charges were announced during a press conference Thursday morning with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, the Lakewood Police Department, Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office, and the FBI.

Fahad Mohammed Saeed was indicted on 15 charges connected to the disappearance of Roaa Al-Dhannon. Charges include multiple counts of aggravated murder and kidnapping. He will be arraigned June 2 on the new charges. He is facing the possibility of life in prison without parole.

Al-Dhannon disappeared in Oct. 2016. Her remains were found Monday buried behind an apartment building in Brooklyn. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner officially identified the woman's remains Wednesday. County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley said he believes Al-Dhannon was buried in Brooklyn because of Saeed's familiarity with the area.

"It was a tragic situation," said Prosecutor O'Malley. "It was through the hard work of law enforcement that we recovered those remains."

Al-Dhannon was the mother of a 4-year-old boy. He was put into protective custody during the investigation.

