4 Ohio connections to Fox News's Roger Ailes

Former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes died on Thursday morning.

The 77-year-old has several ties to Ohio.

Birthplace: Ailes was born in Warren on May 15, 1940

Education: Ailes graduated from Ohio University in 1962. He majored in radio and television and served as the student station manager for WOUB for two years.

Television: Ailes was the property assistant for the Cleveland-based show, The Mike Douglas Show, in 1965. He was the executive producer from 1967-1968. He received an Emmy each year he was the executive producer.

Donation: Ailes made a $500,000 donation to his alma mater in 2007 and WOUB -- the campus-run television station named after him. After Ailes was fired from Fox News, WOUB returned the donation and his name was removed.

Drudge Report released a statement Thursday morning from his wife, Elizabeth Ailes.

"Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many," she said in the statement. "He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life."

