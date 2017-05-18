LeBron has scored 35+ points in 5 straight playoff games

LeBron James scored 38 points in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Boston Celtics 117-104. James has scored 35+ points in five straight games.

James is averaging 35 points a game, 9 rebounds a game and seven assists a game in the 2017 NBA playoffs. He is also shooting 56 percent from the field and 43 percent from three.

The four-time NBA MVP has improved his foul shooting during the playoffs, James is shooting 73 percent from the charity stripe.

Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals is in Boston at 7:30 p.m. on May 19.

