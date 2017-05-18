Wadsworth adds crime map to city's website

The Wadsworth Police Department has added a new feature to the police homepage on the city website.

The Crime Map will show where crimes occurred in the city and can be customized to view different time frames and specific types of crimes. The map is on the left side of the page under the police tab.

Viewers can click on icons on the map to see the type of crime and when the crime took place.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.