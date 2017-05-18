WATCH LIVE: Akron police issue warrants for 2 homes next to scene of fatal fire

Officials executed warrants to two Akron-area homes that are on a neighboring street near the Fultz Street house that burned Monday, killing seven people.

Law enforcement, the State Fire Marshal, and canines were on the scene Thursday checking two homes near the intersection of Hillcrest Street and Fultz Street.

Monday's fire resulted in the death of five children and two adults. Angela Boggs, her boyfriend, and five of her children died.

Police have not released any additional details regarding the search warrants or the cause of the fire.

