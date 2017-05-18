Cleveland, Boston Public Libraries turn book titles into NBA Finals smack talk

The Cleveland Public Library is all about defending The Land. (Source: Cleveland Public Library Facebook)

It's all about titles -- the NBA Championship Title and book titles for the Cleveland Public Library and Boston Public Library.

Cleveland's library arranged some books before Wednesday night's win that spelled out the phrase:

"Cleveland Invasion, Boston ... The Luck Runs Out."

The Cavs beat the Celtics Wednesday night 117-104.

Boston's library responded by stacking several book titles to say: "Never back down ... the good fight continues ... Friday."

Cleveland takes on the Celtics again in Boston Friday for Game 2 at 8:30 p.m.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.