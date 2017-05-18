Cleveland, Boston Public Libraries turn book titles into NBA Fin - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, Boston Public Libraries turn book titles into NBA Finals smack talk

Posted by Amanda Harnocz
The Cleveland Public Library is all about defending The Land. (Source: Cleveland Public Library Facebook) The Cleveland Public Library is all about defending The Land. (Source: Cleveland Public Library Facebook)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

It's all about titles -- the NBA Championship Title and book titles for the Cleveland Public Library and Boston Public Library

Cleveland's library arranged some books before Wednesday night's win that spelled out the phrase:

"Cleveland Invasion, Boston ... The Luck Runs Out."

The Cavs beat the Celtics Wednesday night 117-104. 

Boston's library responded by stacking several book titles to say: "Never back down ... the good fight continues ... Friday." 

Cleveland takes on the Celtics again in Boston Friday for Game 2 at 8:30 p.m.  

