Cleveland native Halle Berry bares it all in new Instagram photo

Halle Berry, the award-winning actress and northeast Ohio native, is not afraid to post provocative photos of herself to her Instagram account.

Take one of her most recent posts for example:

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on May 16, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

The 50-year-old celebrity joined Instagram in March 2016. She has been known to share scandalous photos to her account before. Her very first post showed her walking topless through the woods. Even at 50, few people are likely to have anything bad to say about her body.

Berry was raised in the Cleveland and later moved from the area to pursue an acting career.

