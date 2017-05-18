Police looking for missing 17-year-old Mansfield teen

The Mansfield Division of Police is asking the public to help them locate a missing 17-year-old boy. Caleb Macklin was last seen on April 14 in the area of Auburn Avenue in Mansfield, Ohio.

Police said he may be staying in the Johns Park area of Mansfield.

Caleb is:

17-years-old

6'0" tall

205 pounds

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Caleb Macklin is urged to call the Mansfield Division of Police at (419) 522-1234 or Detective Rich Miller at (419) 755-9578.

