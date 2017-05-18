Tristan Thompson expects Isaiah Thomas to play better in game 2

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson expects Boston Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas to play better in game two of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Cavs defeated Boston in game one 117-104.

Thomas had 17 points while shooting 7-19 from the field, he was 2-7 from three. He had 10 assists on the night.

"I expect Isaiah to come out the first five minutes to get himself going, I think as a team we understand that. We have to prepare for them to go to small, with a small lineup or play with Olynyk and Horford," Thompson said.

Thomas did not score in the first five minutes of game one against the Cavs. He only scored one basket in the first quarter of the game.

Game two is at 7:30 in Boston on May 19.

