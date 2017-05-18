Free wig and nail salon for cancer patients

Salon for cancer patients at UH (Source: WOIO)

Grand opening Thursday for a free nail and wig salon for cancer patients.

Le Salon is located at University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center's lobby at 11100 Euclid Avenue. Appointments are required.

The wigs provided at the salon are from the American Cancer Society's Free Wig Salon program.

The goal of the program is to provide a quality new wig free of charge in a safe, comfortable environment.

The American Cancer Society has provided more than 42,000 real-hair wigs to women coping with hair loss due to cancer nationwide.

