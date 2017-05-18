Volunteers renovate baseball field at Cleveland's Halloran Park

Cleveland Halloran Park got a new look.

Volunteers renovated the baseball field at the west side park. This is part of the Cleveland Indians' Fields for the Future project. This is the 3rd year for the project.

Renovations include: regrading the field, installing a drainage system, building a pitcher's mound, assembling new bleachers, painting playground equipment, benches and the tennis/basketball courts and installing new dugout benches.

Tribe catcher, Yan Gomes and his wife made a financial contribution to the renovations. Gomes caught the ceremonial first pitch.

"Our Fields for the Future program is a key piece of our long-term goal to improve the quality of youth baseball in Cleveland," said Indians Executive Director of Community Impact Rebecca Kodysh. "We work with a number of valued partners on the project, which could not happen without their support."

The Fields for the Future program began in 2015 at Luke Easter Park on Cleveland's East Side. In 2016, a field at Gunning Recreation Center was renovated. According to the City of Cleveland, field usage improved tremendously after the renovations, with the number of games played at the fields growing four-fold.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.