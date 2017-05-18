LeBron James makes All-NBA First Team

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James was named to the 2017 All-NBA first team. James, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis all made the first team.

LeBron had 99 first team votes, he had 1 second team vote. James Harden was the only player this year to get 100 first team votes.

Here are the rest of the results:

No other player on the Cleveland Cavaliers made the first, second or third All-NBA teams.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.