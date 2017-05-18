Porsche missing from North Olmsted dealership after wrong-key ruse

A northeast Ohio dealership is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case of a missing Porsche.

“I have been in the business for 16 years, and I will tell you this has never happened,” said Helder Rosa, from the Mercedes-Benz dealership of North Olmsted.

Surveillance video shows three people who wanted to look at a very specific 2014 Porsche Cayenne Turbo that sells for about $80,000.

“Our salesperson had asked for their driver's license, and the gentleman did not have his driver's license with him,” Rosa said.

They gave the people the key just to "listen" to the car -- one of them handed a key back and left.

“To our surprise, it was the wrong key,” Rosa said.

The dealership didn't realize that. Later that night the suspects walked back on the lot, jumped in the hot ride, and drove off.

“The gentlemen happened to be walking throughout the campus. Now we are starting to question if that false key came from our Porsche dealership,” Rosa said.

They posted the information on their Facebook page, and have already had several leads they have given to police.

“As creative as this person may be, we will be just as creative in finding who you are,” Rosa said.

The $10,000 reward is for any information that leads to an arrest.

