Cleveland Marathon Day road closures

Marathon weekend is here which means road closures all over downtown Cleveland, Ohio City, Lakewood and more. When a race covers 26.2 miles that’s a lot of ground to cover.

Some roads, like the Shoreway, will be closed for several hours on Sunday as runners head out to, and back, from Lakewood. Be prepared to find different ways into and out of downtown this weekend by looking at these maps and road closure times.



Here are the all the course routes for the weekend events.

