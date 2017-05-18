Students who walk or bike to school perform better at school

The week of May 15 is Bike to School Week.

According to SafeRoutesInfo.org students who bike or walk to school have better academic performance. The East Cleveland and South Euclid/Lyndhurst school districts want to promote wellness and safety this week.

Bike To School week includes students, parents and law enforcement to help promote safe traveling to and from school.The SafeRoutesInfo.org website shows students who bike or walk to school reduce their risk of diabetes and it helps them improve their psychological welfare.

