Next Friday is deadline to charge Akron fire victim's ex on possible parole violation

A man related to Monday’s Akron house fire victims can only be detained for 10 business days without being officially charged, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.

Patrick Boggs, estranged husband to fire victim Angela Boggs, must be released if not charged by next Friday.

Patrick Boggs was detained by the Portage County Sheriff Department and questioned by Akron police. Akron officials are not calling him a person of interest. The ODRC said he is currently being held while under investigation for possible parole violations. The type of parole violation being investigated remains unknown.

Patrick Boggs was picked up by police hours after the Akron fire claimed the lives of Angela Boggs, her boyfriend Dennis Huggins, and five children ranging in age from one to 14 years old.

Late Monday morning, a SWAT team, along with the Akron Police Department and U.S. Marshal’s Service, executed a search warrant at an apartment in Ravenna where Patrick Boggs was staying with a female companion. Crime scene investigators towed his green Dodge pick-up truck for evidence and watched several hours of surveillance video from the apartment complex, according to neighbors who witnessed the search.

Patrick Boggs has an 18-year-old daughter with Angela Boggs. She lives in Toledo.

Patrick Boggs was previously arrested and convicted for aggravated arson during the couple’s marriage. According to a Portage County Court of Common Pleas indictment, he dowsed Angela Boggs with kerosene and attempted to set her on fire, among other charges. He spent 12 years in prison and was out on parole when his estranged wife’s house went up into flames early Monday.

