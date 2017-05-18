Snapchat post lands Bedford teacher in hot water

A Snapchat posting recently got a Bedford teacher in a bit of trouble.

The post read: "These damn kids and parents ... not enough money for school supplies or passing grades but out here renting horses."

Caitlin Cormack saw a horse-drawn carriage at a school prom and was apparently bothered enough to go public with her thoughts.

"Clearly we're disappointed in the statement and it's upsetting to a lot of people and, conversely, many people have called me on her behalf," said Andrea Celico, superintendent of Bedford schools. "Parents, we're hearing from both sides. Frankly, as I have with all the parents, apologized for this incident. We are sorry that it happened for many reasons."

Celico says she's surprised the posting spread online.

Cormack, who was an outstanding swimmer in the district, is a well-liked teacher and coach.

Cormack's colleagues say students really like her.

