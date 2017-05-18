7 things people get wrong about birth control

Research shows there's a lot of confusion over birth control. There is a lot of outdated information out there that is just plain wrong.

Dr. Kimberly Gecsi, MD Obstetrics and Gynecology from University Hospitals said there is a lot of misinformation out there.

She gives us a list of 7 myths with explanations.



Myth No. 1: You have to take the birth control pill at the exact same time daily -- FALSE

"Certainly taking it every day improves your memory of taking it so if you always know if I take my birth control pill when I wake up or right after I brush my teeth, it helps you remember it but it doesn't always mean it's not gonna be effective if you don't take it at exactly the same time every day."

Myth No. 2: IUDs are expensive, permanent and only for women who have had a child already -- FALSE

"The IUDs we have today don't cause infertility and are definitely of the appropriate size to put inside someone who hasn't had a child before."

Myth No. 3" Being on the birth control pill can mess with your future fertility -- FALSE

“All it does is interrupt your hormones while you are taking it. Once you stop taking the pill your body just picks up where it left off and you can get pregnant if you desire.”

Myth No. 4: You should take a break from birth control -- FALSE

"There's no reason to take a break from birth control unless you're planning to get pregnant. If you don't want to get pregnant, definitely stay on your birth control."

Myth No. 5: Taking Depo-Provera (the shot) makes you gain weight -- FALSE

"There are some data to suggest women that are already overweight or obese that you give Depo-Provera to they may also have increased weight gain."

Myth No. 6: The morning after pill is the same as an abortion -- FALSE

"What the morning after pill is designed to do is to prevent ovulation so it's not designed to prevent a pregnancy that's already established from not being able to progress."

Myth No. 7: The withdrawal method is effective -- IT DEPENDS

"What we call the withdrawal method can be an effective method with an experienced partner because you don't know it fails until it's already happened."

