Cleveland police looking for missing 24-year-old man

The Cleveland Police are looking for a missing 24-year-old man. Christopher Martin was last seen on May 16 around 1 p.m. at his home on the 1300 block of East 90th Street.

Police say Martin has no hands and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and has no meds with him. He is friendly to everyone he meets, he likes to hangout at convenient stores.

He is a black man, 5'4" 165 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234.

