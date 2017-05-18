Southwest flights to Milwaukee coming to Cleveland Hopkins Inter - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Southwest flights to Milwaukee coming to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in November

Southwest Airlines announced on Thursday, twice daily service to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The service will begin on Nov. 5, 2017.

Flights to Milwaukee department from Cleveland at:

  • 6:25 a.m.
  • 7:00 p.m.

Return flights from Milwaukee:

  • 6:10 a.m.
  • 3:25 p.m.

Other Southwest flights at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport:

  • Atlanta
  • Baltimore
  • Chicago-Midway
  • Denver
  • Las Vegas
  • Nashville
  • Phoenix
  • St. Louis.

